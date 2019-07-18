Gold pulls back from multi-year high after New York Fed’s statements

- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York tried safeguarding the President Williams earlier dovish comments.
- The USD is on the run-up to recover some of the previous losses due to the Fed speaker’s signals to rate cut.
With the US Dollar (USD) taking some of the pips back from bears, the Gold drops off the May 2013 high while trading near $1443 amid initial Asian session on Friday.
The bullion surged the previous day after the key Federal Reserve officials, including the New York Fed John Williams and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, brightened chances of a 50 basis points (bps) cut in the Fed’s benchmark rate during the July 31 monetary policy meeting.
However, sellers sneaked in around the multi-year top after the New York Fed said that the President Williams’ speech was not about potential policy actions.
Though, the prices are yet to register a slump as geopolitical plays surrounding the US and Iran, coupled with the US-China trade stalemate, remain in the spotlight.
Given the absence of major data, except the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, investors may keep following news headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
May 2013 top surrounding $1,488/90, followed by $1,500 round-figure, can lure buyers during the yellow metal’s fresh rise beyond recent highs of $1,453, failure to do so could recall $1,430 and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of %1,413 back to the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD about to trim weekly losses after breaking higher
The GBP/USD pair got initially boosted by better-than-expected UK Retail Sales, later by speculative interest dumping the greenback. The pair broke a daily descendant trend line, now providing support at around 1.2520.
USD/JPY tumbles below 107.30 to the lowest in three weeks on Fed’s comments
The USD/JPY pair was moving slowly to the downside during the American session, but then it speeded up, falling from 107.75 to 107.22 in a few minutes, reaching the lowest level in three weeks.
Gold pulls back from multi-year high after New York Fed’s statements
With the US Dollar (USD) taking some of the pips back from bears, the Gold drops off the May 2013 high while trading near $1443 amid initial Asian session on Friday. The bullion surged the previous day after the key Fed officials.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.