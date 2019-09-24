Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment

- Trade optimism favors decline in safe-haves, including Gold.
- Geopolitical uncertainty emanating from the Middle East and the UK limit the Bullion’s downside.
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
The US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the President Donald Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late. While President Trump conveyed the Chinese commitment to buy more of the US farm products, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that Chinese Vice Premier will visit the US next week and the trade talks will resume in two weeks. Mr. Mnuchin also reasoned the Chinese delegation’s non-visit to the US farms by saying that it was “on the US request.”
Further, the UK PM Boris Johnson showed optimism to welcome the US and Canadian businesses post-Brexit at the United Nation’s (UN) general assembly whereas news of a trade meeting between the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and the US Vice President Mike Pence also brightens the risk-tone.
On the contrary, Iran refrains from respecting the global push to return to the Nuclear 2015 deal by blaming the European partners’ non-obligation. Elsewhere, no breakthrough was spotted from the meeting between the UK PM Johnson and the EU President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Following the news, equities regain buyers’ attention while the US 10-year Treasury yields also recovered to 1.715% by the time of writing.
Moving on, trade/political headlines from the UN will be the key to watch wherein the Middle East and the US-China stories could gain major eye-share.
Technical Analysis
FXS Analyst Matias Salord holds on to the positive outlook unless prices decisively break below $1,520:
"The short-term outlook points to further gains as long as price holds on top of $1,520. Last week, again, XAU/USD found support around the $1,1480/85 zone and bounced to the upside. Today is breaking above last week highs, signaling further gains ahead. To the upside, the next resistance levels might be seen at $1,530 followed by $1,535 and $1,545. On the flip side, now $1,515 should be seen at the immediate support and then $1,506 that protects $1,490 and the critical support $1,480."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart
EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term.
GBP/USD: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside
With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing PMI readings from the Euro area.
Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Steve Mnuchin and Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.