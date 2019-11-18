Gold Prices News & Prediction: XAU/USD slides to 3-day low, around $1460 region

Gold stays within a tentative descending channel
Gold recouped a small portion of its losses last week to close slightly positive after finding support at 1,445 and near the bottom of a tentative descending channel.
What needs Gold for more upside?
A low interest rate accommodative central bank policy has been supporting gold as investors seeking alpha have bought into the commodity. Furthermore, on top of this, the safe-haven demand for Gold has driven prices higher as ETF's gold holdings reached record levels and central banks bought record levels of gold this year. Gold is shining. What will keep that shine going? The same thing that has started it.
Gold slides to 3-day low, around $1460 region
The precious metal extended last week's late pullback from the $1474-75 supply zone and witnessed some follow-through selling at the start of a new trading week. The incoming positive trade-related headlines continued denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets and turned out to be one of the key factors weighing on gold.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1460.6
|Today Daily Change
|-6.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1466.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1485.11
|Daily SMA50
|1492.74
|Daily SMA100
|1479.29
|Daily SMA200
|1394.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1471.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1466.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1462.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1458.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1453.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1471.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1475.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1480.13
