Gold prices may struggle as US interest rates move up – BAML

Gold prices may struggle as US interest rates move up – BAMLBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch notes that the precious metals are struggling and gold is in the doldrums as the economic policy outline of US President-elect Trump has pushed nominal rates higher, hurting gold.
Key Quotes
“Inflation and inflation expectations have remain subdued, reflected in rising real rates, a key gold price driver. As such, we see a risk that gold will slip below $1,150/oz next year, implying limited upside near term. Having said that, we keep a more constructive view further out on a confluence of factors.”