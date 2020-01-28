Gold prices consolidate gains to $1,580 despite no change in risk catalysts

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold trades near three-week high following the recent rush to risk-safety.
  • Fears of China’s coronavirus and the US-Iran tension act as major drivers off-late.
  • The US data, headlines from China, the Arab world will be in focus.

Gold prices pull back from the three-week top to $1,581, -0.10%, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion’s latest advances could be attributed to China’s coronavirus outbreak as well as a fresh tussle between the Middle East and the US. Even so, an absence of major catalysts during the early Asian session seems to weaken the quote off-late.

The rise in the confirmed case of coronavirus infected personal in China’s Shanghai and Henan followed the first German incident that grabbed global attention. The US, Japan and Sydney already registered multiple such cases and have contributed their part to spread fears of an epidemic.

On the other hand, the US is considering Iran’s satellite test as a challenge and threatens to join France in making Tehran behave like normal countries. This is despite the Iraqi government’s efforts to placate the Trump administration which hates repeated attacks on their troops in Iraq.

While portraying the risk-off, the US 10-year treasury yields dropped to the lowest since early October on Monday whereas major Wall Street benchmarks registered losses in excess of 1%.

Challenging the gold buyers is the US dollar strength that cheers its safe-haven demand and upbeat fundamentals. Due to the same, the US Federal Reserve is mostly expected to stand pat during its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Ahead of that the US Durable Goods Orders and consumer confidence numbers could offer intermediate directions while news/headlines will be the key to follow.

Technical Analysis

Only if the prices break below a monthly trend line, at $1,560 now, sellers can take aim at $1,535 else chances of the precious metal’s run-up towards marking fresh multi-year high beyond $1,612 remain on the cards.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1581.01
Today Daily Change -1.76
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1582.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1554.01
Daily SMA50 1506.94
Daily SMA100 1499.56
Daily SMA200 1445.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1588.64
Previous Daily Low 1571.59
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1573.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1598.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1607.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013

AUD/USD looks set to print a 3.5-month low below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6753, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6762 a few minutes before press time. 

USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment

USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday's Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row. 

Death toll from China's coronavirus jumps to 100 in Hubei province

Chinese officials said the virus isn't yet under control despite aggressive steps to limit movement for millions of people who live in cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October.

GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside

Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.

