- Gold Price struggles around 10-month low, stays inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Risk-on mood fades as traders approach key US inflation data for June.
- Mixed concerns over China, recession also confuse XAUUSD traders.
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern. That said, XAUUSD's weakness could be linked to the downbeat performance of Eurostoxx 50 Futures, as well as a rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY). However, mixed concerns surrounding China’s covid conditions and economic growth, as well as fears of inflation, test the gold traders ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June.
Gold Price awaits US inflation
Gold remains directionless as traders remain cautious ahead of the key US inflation, especially after the record high of the one-year US inflation expectation and hawkish Fed bets. Also highlighting the importance of the US CPI is the IMF’s recent downward revision of economic forecasts and mostly priced in a 75 bps rate hike from the Fed.
Also read: Gold fell to support but is unlikely to turn higher soon
Inflation
Risk-on mood fades
Risk-on mood fails to stay on the table for long as traders consider hidden fears for the world’s largest economies, namely the US and China, not to forget Europe. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released fresh forecasts for the US economy, which in turn raised concerns about the previous Memo from the White House. That said, That said, the IMF cuts US 2022 GDP growth projection to 2.3% from 2.9% in late June, due to revised US data. On the other hand, “The US economic data, including the June jobs report, are not consistent with a recession in the first or second quarters,” the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. While portraying the mood, stock futures in the US and Europe remain pressured after witnessing an upbeat start to the day.
Yield curves favor XAUUSD bears
With the inverted yield curve between the 10-year and the 2-year US Treasury bonds, fears of the recession weigh on Gold Price. That said, the 10-year Treasury yields snap a two-day downtrend to print mild gains around 2.97% whereas its 2-year counterpart loses 0.08% to 3.05% at the latest. It’s worth observing that the yields have been sluggish so far today and challenge XAUUSD traders.
China troubles traders
China’s covid updates are mixed and challenge the market sentiment, as well as the gold traders. It’s worth noting that a jump in Shanghai’s covid numbers is well within the quarantine area and the latest lockdown in Wugang city of Henan Province also appears short-term, which in turn probes coronavirus woes surrounding China. Alternatively, comments from the Chinese Customs Official weigh on the Gold Price. “China's foreign trade still faces instabilities and uncertain factors even as trade growth in May and June reversed the declining trend in April, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, during a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday,” per Reuters.
Risk reversals hint at a cautiously bearish bias
One-month risk reversal (RR) on the XAUUSD printed the biggest daily fall in four days the previous day, to -0.085. With this, the spread between the call options and put options braces for the fifth consecutive weekly fall. However, the magnitude of the RR appears to have been slowing of late, especially on the weekly basis. Hence, gold traders appear to keep the bearish bias but turn cautious off late, which in turn could have restricted the commodity’s latest moves.
Gold Price technical outlook
Gold Price bounces off yearly low while staying inside a one-week-old falling wedge bearish chart pattern. In doing so, the yellow metal remains near the support line of the stated chart formation and hence portrays limited action.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat RSI (14) conditions and lower-high, as well as lower-low, formations challenge the gold buyers until the quote stays below the $1,740 hurdle.
Before that, the 100-HMA level surrounding $1,737 could guard the immediate recovery moves of the XAUUSD.
In a case where the Gold Price rises beyond $1,740, a downward sloping trend line from June 29, near $1,775 by the press time, will be in focus.
On the contrary, the lower line of the stated wedge, close to $1,719, joins multiple levels marked since April 2021 to highlight the $1,719-25 area as the short-term key support, a break of which could direct Gold Price to an ascending support line from March 2021, at $1,708 at the latest. In a case where XAUUSD remains bearish past $1,708, the $1,700 threshold could lure the bears.
Gold Price: Are gold gains likely to be limited?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward parity as mood sours
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum in the early European session and started to edge lower toward parity. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment ahead of the highly-anticipated US June inflation report seems to be weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1900 despite upbeat UK data
After having extended its recovery beyond 1.1900 on upbeat data releases from the UK earlier in the session, GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of US CPI data.
Gold steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price remains subdued by not one but two significant hurdles that have prevented an ascent for the past two months. The recent rejection comes due to a confluence of two outcomes.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!