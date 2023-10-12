- Gold price builds on its recent recovery from a multi-month low and climbs to a two-week high.
- Geopolitical tensions, sliding bond yields and a weaker USD continue to lend support to the metal.
- The US CPI report could offer fresh cues about the Fed’s rate-hike path and provide some impetus.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prolongs its recent strong recovery move from the $1,810 area, or a seven-month low touched last week and climbs to a fresh two-week high heading into the European session on Thursday. As geopolitical tensions flare in the Middle East, the precious metal has regained its status as a safe haven of choice and draws additional support from the recent US Dollar (USD) decline. Apart from this, falling global bond yields turn out to be another factor benefiting the non-yielding yellow metal and fuelling the rally.
With the latest leg up, the Gold price has now recovered over 30% of its losses registered in September and the positive move seems rather unaffected by a generally positive tone around the equity markets. This, along with speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD remains to the upside. Bulls, however, could take a breather ahead of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (US), due later during the North American session.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report should provide fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the Gold price. Signs of further moderation in the US inflationary pressures will reaffirm bets that the Fed will maintain the status quo in November, setting the stage for additional USD weakness and boosting demand for the US Dollar-denominated commodity. Meanwhile, the immediate reaction to a strong CPI print is more likely to be short-lived.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to attract buying on dovish Fed rhetoric
- The conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, continues to drive haven flows towards the Gold price.
- Federal Reserve officials suggested that the recent surge in Treasury yields might make further rate hikes less necessary.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that higher market rates may let policymakers "watch and see".
- The US PPI increased more than expected in September, though the underlying inflationary pressure continued to abate.
- Investors seem convinced that the Fed is nearing the end of its policy-tightening cycle and that interest rates have peaked.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note retreated further from the highest levels since 2007 touched last week.
- The US Dollar moves further away from the 11-month high and turns out to be another factor underpinning the XAU/USD.
- The minutes from the September FOMC meeting showed that most Fed members backed the case for one more rate hike.
- Market participants now look to the latest US consumer inflation figures for cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path.
- The headline CPI is expected to have slowed to 0.3% in September and the yearly rate is seen ticking down to 3.6%.
- The more closely watched Core CPI is forecast to have remained steady at a 0.3% monthly pace and come in at 4.1% YoY.
- The crucial CPI report will influence the Fed's next policy move and provide a fresh directional move to the commodity.
Technical Analysis: Gold price moves closer to $1,900 ahead of US CPI
The overnight sustained move beyond the $1,865-1,866 horizontal barrier might have already set the stage for additional gains towards the next relevant hurdle near the $1,885 region. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the $1,900 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying, however, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the Gold price to challenge the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $1,928-1,930 region.
On the flip side, the $1,866-1,865 resistance breakpoint might now protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,853-1,850 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,835-1,833 zone, representing a multi-day-old trading range resistance breakpoint. A convincing break below the latter will negate any near-term positive outlook and make the Gold price vulnerable to retest the multi-month low, around the $1,810 zone touched last week.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.55%
|-0.78%
|-0.53%
|-0.75%
|0.03%
|-0.67%
|-0.94%
|EUR
|0.53%
|-0.23%
|0.01%
|-0.23%
|0.57%
|-0.13%
|-0.38%
|GBP
|0.77%
|0.23%
|0.25%
|-0.02%
|0.80%
|0.08%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.53%
|-0.02%
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|0.56%
|-0.14%
|-0.40%
|AUD
|0.75%
|0.25%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|0.82%
|0.10%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.59%
|-0.81%
|-0.54%
|-0.87%
|-0.75%
|-0.96%
|NZD
|0.68%
|0.15%
|-0.08%
|0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.73%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|0.90%
|0.39%
|0.15%
|0.41%
|0.15%
|0.95%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
United States Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).Read more.
Next release: 10/12/2023 12:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Why it matters to traders
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates losses near 1.5030 Premium
EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair is consolidating losses around the 1.0530 level, at three-day lows. The Greenback remains firm, supported by higher Treasury yields and the latest round of US data, particularly inflation figures and labor market numbers.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, to lowest in three days
GBP/USD extended the decline, falling below 1.2200, to the lowest level since Monday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar remains strong following US inflation data and amid risk aversion.
Gold retreats from fresh highs, holds above $1,870 Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin could trap short sellers if BTC history repeats itself, CPI beats expectations
Bitcoin has suffered the brunt of the US Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations, inspiring a fresh wave of bearish sentiment across the market. The report on the Thursday CPI reading has reignited speculations for another interest-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
NIO has trouble overcoming 21-day moving average as CPI surprises
NIO stock appears stuck around the $9 price level, close to the 21-day SMA on Thursday. Initially, NIO shares advanced close to 1% before the market opened, but the September CPI read on inflation was higher than expected.