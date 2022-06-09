- Gold Price witnessed some selling on Thursday amid a further rise in the US bond yields.
- Hawkish central banks further contributed to driving flows away from the commodity.
- A softer risk tone, modest USD downtick extended some support and helped limit losses.
Gold Price edged lower on Thursday and was last seen trading around the $1,848-$1,847 region, just above the very important 200-day SMA support. Elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, turned out to be a key factor that weighed on the XAUUSD. That said, some intraday US dollar selling, along with a generally weaker risk tone, helped limit deeper losses for the XAUUSD, at least for the time being.
Gold Price weighed down by hawkish central banks
Following a brief retracement during the early part of the week, the 10-year US bond yield climbed back above the 3.0% threshold amid concerns about rising inflation. Crude oil prices climbed to their highest levels since early March amid an improving demand outlook. Apart from this, the global supply-chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 lockdowns in China could put upward pressure on already high consumer prices. This might force the US central bank to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, which remained supportive of the recent rally in the US bond yields.
The European Central Bank also hinted that it intends to raise interest rates by 25 bps in July and left the door open for a potential 50 bps hike in September. In the monetary policy statement, the ECB said that if the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates, a larger increment will be appropriate at the September meeting. This comes on the back of a 50 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, which continued acting as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Subdued USD demand, softer risk tone lend support
Meanwhile, the post-ECB buying around the shared currency weighed on the greenback and held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the dollar-denominated XAUUSD. Meanwhile, doubts that major central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which could further lend some support to the safe-haven precious metal. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, scheduled for release on Friday.
Focus remains on US CPI
The US inflation report would determine the Fed's policy tightening path and influence the near-term USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the XAUUSD, which is often considered a hedge against inflation. According to Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: Even though Fed policy for at least the next two meetings will not be affected by the CPI results for May or June, there is considerable room for a market response depending on the deviation from forecasts. Market risk lies primarily with a higher than predicted inflation number. There are good reasons to suspect that a portion of the May oil and gas price increases were not captured in the analysts surveys that produce the forecasts.
Inflation fears
Gold Price technical outlook
Gold Price continued showing some resilience near a technically significant 200-day SMA. The said support, currently near the $1,842-$1,841 region, should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively could drag the XAUUSD to the $1,830 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the $1,810-$1,808 intermediate support en-route the $1,800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the weekly high, around the $1,860 region touched on Wednesday, now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier ahead of the $1,870 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond the latter would negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the XAUUSD to the $1,885-$1,886 area. Bulls might eventually aim back to reclaim the $1,900 mark for the first time since early May.
Gold Price draws support from worsening economic outlook
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 10-day highs, trades below 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having advanced toward 1.0800 earlier in the session. With ECB's Lagarde refraining from committing to a 50 bps rate hike in September, the euro is facing renewed selling pressure and allowing the pair to return below the 1.0700 area.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2550 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The dollar seems to have regathered its strength during the ECB President Lagarde's press conference, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold recovers to $1,850 but lacks follow-through
Gold managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and rose toward $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory, however, XAU/USD is having a tough time gathering bullish momentum.
Renowned technical analyst affirms Bitcoin price is about to rally
Bitcoin price could rebound from its recent slump and make a comeback assuming it does not get rejected at a key level, Benjamin Cowen, a leading analyst has said.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!