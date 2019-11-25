Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day

Gold bears looking for a break of $1,455 on risk-on headlines

Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data. Prices have dropped at the start of this month, falling by roughly 5% to around $1,445 before rebounding to test $1,480, picking up on risk-on and risk-off themes and money flows.

Predominantly, it has been trade talks and Brexit at the forefront of the geopolitical themes as described in this week's Asia open: Recap of latest developments as risk-on tones emerge. Read more…

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1460.47 Today Daily Change -1.80 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 1462.27 Trends Daily SMA20 1478.72 Daily SMA50 1490.24 Daily SMA100 1482.35 Daily SMA200 1398.2 Levels Previous Daily High 1473.3 Previous Daily Low 1461.64 Previous Weekly High 1478.86 Previous Weekly Low 1456.54 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1466.1 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.85 Daily Pivot Point S1 1458.18 Daily Pivot Point S2 1454.08 Daily Pivot Point S3 1446.52 Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.83 Daily Pivot Point R2 1477.39 Daily Pivot Point R3 1481.49

Gold Technical Analysis: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside

Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday.

The yellow metal is trading below the 100-day and 21-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and it takes clues from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) that has been sending bearish signals recently. Read more...