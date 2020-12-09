Gold Price News and Forecast: XAUUSD technical lines well defined amid stimulus hopes

Gold Futures: Scope for further gains
Traders increased their open interest positions for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by around 2.5K contracts according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume resumed the downtrend and shrunk by around 64.5K contracts.
Gold looks to $1,900/oz
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, faltering just ahead of the $1,880 level. The uptick was amidst rising open interest, which is supportive of the continuation of the weekly recovery in the very near-term. That said, the next target of note remains at the $1,900 per ounce. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD technical lines well defined amid stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector
Gold has been consolidating its gains above $1,850 after an impressive recovery from the lows under $1,800. The main upside driver is US fiscal stimulus, which seems more likely after Democrats and Republicans seem to be coalescing around a relief package worth around $900 billion. While that sm is below what bulls were hoping for, any funds agreed during the lame-duck session are perceived as a bonus ahead of what is likely under President-elect Joe Biden.
However, the devil may be in the details and a bipartisan accord on where the money goes is still in the air. Until there is white smoke from Washington, it is time to look at XAU/USD technical levels. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1860 area, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the Asian session and dropped to two-day lows, around the $1855 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The precious metal witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled its recent strong recovery move from multi-month lows. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the prevalent US dollar selling bias helped limit the downside. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1853.93
|Today Daily Change
|-16.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|1870.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.35
|Daily SMA50
|1878.49
|Daily SMA100
|1911.74
|Daily SMA200
|1806.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1869.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1866.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1853.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1877.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1883.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1892.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
