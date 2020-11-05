Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

Gold Futures: Cautious trade looks likely

Traders increased their open interest positions in Gold futures markets for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by nearly 4.6K contracts according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose sharply by around 134.5K contracts.

Gold faces potential consolidation

Gold prices charted an inconclusive session on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, the precious metal faces a probable consolidation in the very near-term, always below the October's peak around $1,930 per ounce. Read more...

Gold

Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1917 region in the last hour.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the precious metal managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The anticipated victory for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden kept the USD bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold looks north amid favorable technical set up and odds of split US government

With the US election outcome still elusive, although titling towards a Joe Biden presidency, gold (XAU/USD) firmed on Thursday. Technicals and the US election limbo favor the yellow metal ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "Global markets cheered prospects for a Biden win, implying a bigger stimulus package and no higher taxes. However, the Republicans look to retain the Senate on Biden at the White House. A split Congress could likely bring no end to the fiscal gridlock. The market nervousness is seemingly boding well for the traditional safe-haven gold, as the final results are eagerly awaited from the key swing states." Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1916.89
Today Daily Change 12.05
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 1904.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1901.48
Daily SMA50 1913.56
Daily SMA100 1894.89
Daily SMA200 1774.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1916.5
Previous Daily Low 1881.81
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1895.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1903.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1866.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 1850.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 1920.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1935.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 1954.98

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited

EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited

EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion

GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.

Gold news

Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited

Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited

Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.

Read more

WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00

WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00

WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.

Oil News

