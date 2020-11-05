Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

Gold Futures: Cautious trade looks likely

Traders increased their open interest positions in Gold futures markets for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by nearly 4.6K contracts according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose sharply by around 134.5K contracts.

Gold faces potential consolidation

Gold prices charted an inconclusive session on Wednesday amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, the precious metal faces a probable consolidation in the very near-term, always below the October's peak around $1,930 per ounce. Read more...

Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1917 region in the last hour.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the precious metal managed to regain positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The anticipated victory for the Democratic candidate Joe Biden kept the USD bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold looks north amid favorable technical set up and odds of split US government

With the US election outcome still elusive, although titling towards a Joe Biden presidency, gold (XAU/USD) firmed on Thursday. Technicals and the US election limbo favor the yellow metal ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "Global markets cheered prospects for a Biden win, implying a bigger stimulus package and no higher taxes. However, the Republicans look to retain the Senate on Biden at the White House. A split Congress could likely bring no end to the fiscal gridlock. The market nervousness is seemingly boding well for the traditional safe-haven gold, as the final results are eagerly awaited from the key swing states." Read more...