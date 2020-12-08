Gold Price News and Forecast: XAUUSD extra upside in the pipeline

Gold: The uptrend may be expected to continue
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1858, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1880. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1848, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1822.
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1850, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1899. The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1780, which will be followed by reaching support level 1740. Read more...
Gold Futures: Extra upside in the pipeline
Traders added nearly 9K contracts to their open interest position in gold futures markets on Monday, reversing the previous drop, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went up by more than 43K contracts following five consecutive daily pullbacks.
Monday’s uptick in prices of the ounce troy of gold was amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of the upside momentum, at least in the very near-term. That said, the mid-November tops in the $1,900 area emerge as the next hurdle of note. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from two-week tops, flat-lined above $1860 level
Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to over two-week tops and was last seen trading just above the $1860 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
The precious metal gained some traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and built on the overnight solid intraday rebound of around $50 from the vicinity of the $1820 region. The uptick marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was supported by a softer risk tone, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1864.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1863.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.46
|Daily SMA50
|1879.04
|Daily SMA100
|1911.45
|Daily SMA200
|1805.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1822.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1839.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1834.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1898.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1927.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
