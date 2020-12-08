Gold Price News and Forecast: XAUUSD extra upside in the pipeline

Gold: The uptrend may be expected to continue

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1858, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1880. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1848, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1822.

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1850, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1899. The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1780, which will be followed by reaching support level 1740. Read more...

Gold Futures: Extra upside in the pipeline

Traders added nearly 9K contracts to their open interest position in gold futures markets on Monday, reversing the previous drop, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, went up by more than 43K contracts following five consecutive daily pullbacks.

Monday’s uptick in prices of the ounce troy of gold was amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of the upside momentum, at least in the very near-term. That said, the mid-November tops in the $1,900 area emerge as the next hurdle of note. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from two-week tops, flat-lined above $1860 level

Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to over two-week tops and was last seen trading just above the $1860 level, nearly unchanged for the day.

The precious metal gained some traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and built on the overnight solid intraday rebound of around $50 from the vicinity of the $1820 region. The uptick marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was supported by a softer risk tone, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...