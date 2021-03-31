Gold Price News and Forecast: XAUUSD consolidates near multi-month lows, around $1,685 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US ADP

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band around the $1,680-85 region.

The precious metal managed to find some support near the $1677-76 region, or monthly lows touched on March 8, though struggled to register any meaningful recovery. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from multi-month lows, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, around $1,685 area

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and consolidated the overnight slide back closer to YTD lows.

Following the recent strong runup to four-month tops, the US dollar witnessed some profit-taking and was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the equity markets further extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upbeat US economic outlook kept a lid on any meaningful recovery. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with the $1676 March low, risking a slide to $1616 – Commerzbank

Gold remains under pressure as XAU/USD flirts with the March low at $1676.80 a fall through which would eye the 50% retracement at $1616.18, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst, reports.

“Gold continues to slide and currently flirts with the early March low at $1676.80, a fall through which would have the 50 % retracement of the 2018-2021 advance at $1616.18 in its sights. Below it the September 2019 high can be seen at $1557.29.” Read more...