Gold Price News and Forecast: XAUUSD consolidates near multi-month lows, around $1,685 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US ADP
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band around the $1,680-85 region.
The precious metal managed to find some support near the $1677-76 region, or monthly lows touched on March 8, though struggled to register any meaningful recovery. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from multi-month lows, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, around $1,685 area
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and consolidated the overnight slide back closer to YTD lows.
Following the recent strong runup to four-month tops, the US dollar witnessed some profit-taking and was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the equity markets further extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upbeat US economic outlook kept a lid on any meaningful recovery. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with the $1676 March low, risking a slide to $1616 – Commerzbank
Gold remains under pressure as XAU/USD flirts with the March low at $1676.80 a fall through which would eye the 50% retracement at $1616.18, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst, reports.
“Gold continues to slide and currently flirts with the early March low at $1676.80, a fall through which would have the 50 % retracement of the 2018-2021 advance at $1616.18 in its sights. Below it the September 2019 high can be seen at $1557.29.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1689.04
|Today Daily Change
|3.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1685.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.44
|Daily SMA50
|1777.15
|Daily SMA100
|1818.58
|Daily SMA200
|1859.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1714.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1678.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1671.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1657.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1635.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1706.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1742.57
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
Deliveroo fails to deliver for investors in IPO!
Deliveroo dumps on London debut, IPO fails to excite. Shares drop 30% before staging a modest recovery. Deliveroo fails to secure the backing of some institutional investors.