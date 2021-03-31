Gold Price News and Forecast: XAUUSD analysis: Decline reaches target

Gold prices slide ahead of Biden’s multi-trillion dollar spending spree – What’s next? [Video]

A major focal point for the markets on Wednesday will be President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan. With the ink on the $1.9 trillion stimulus package barely dry – President Biden is scheduled to speak in Pittsburgh to outline his long-awaited “Build Back Better” stimulus package, including massive infrastructure spending and tax hikes. The overall package is expected to exceed $3 trillion. Read more...

Gold analysis: Decline reaches target

The yellow metal's price reached the support zone that surrounds the 1,680.00 level. This zone provided enough support for the price to consolidate by trading sideways above it. However, on Wednesday morning another attempt to pass it was made.

The near term future scenarios were based upon whether or not the support zone holds. Due to that reason, Tuesday's forecasts remained unchanged. If the zone of the low levels, provides support, the metal could trade sideways above it and consolidate the drop. On the other hand, a failure of the low levels to provide support could result in the metal reaching the 1,650.00 level. Read more...

Gold price analysis: The US bond yield puts pressure on gold to be bearish trend

Gold collapsed from $1732/oz to $1678/oz, this is the third time decrease in a week since the beginning of March. After nearly 2 weeks of accumulating at the zone between $1722/oz and $1747/oz, gold has continued to make a bearish trend.

The DXY index increased from 93.17 to 93.4, which is strongest since the beginning of the Covid-19 last year. It is supported by information on US Treasury yields, 10-year bond yields reached 1.726%, the highest level in 2 years (since December 2019). Moreover, the yield curve of government bonds increases, showing that the strong actions of the Fed began to take effect and improve the US economy. Read more...