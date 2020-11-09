Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nurse biggest losses in three months around $1,850

Gold prices lick their wounds around $1,956, near the lowest since September 28, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal posted the heaviest declines since August 11, while refreshing the multi-day low, after the news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) propelled market sentiment and extended the US dollar strength.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1866.86 Today Daily Change -85.54 Today Daily Change % -4.38 Today daily open 1952.4 Trends Daily SMA20 1905.36 Daily SMA50 1913.73 Daily SMA100 1899.24 Daily SMA200 1778.72 Levels Previous Daily High 1960.4 Previous Daily Low 1935.7 Previous Weekly High 1960.4 Previous Weekly Low 1873.52 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1950.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1945.14 Daily Pivot Point S1 1938.6 Daily Pivot Point S2 1924.8 Daily Pivot Point S3 1913.9 Daily Pivot Point R1 1963.3 Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.2 Daily Pivot Point R3 1988

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level

Gold futures have plunged beyond $100 on Monday, to find support at $1,850 where the yellow metal has managed to stage a mild recovery attempt and return to $1,865 area.

XAU/USD has stager its sharpest sell-off in seven years after the drugmaker Pfizer announced that the first analyses of its coronavirus vaccine show that it is 90% effective. The better than expected success level has boosted risk appetite, sending equity markets and US Treasury Bond yields surging.

