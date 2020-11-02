Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's risks remain heavy amid the virus woes

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep Friday’s recovery above $1,850

Gold prices remain mostly choppy between $1,877.30 and $1,879.45 during the early Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal refreshed October month’s low on Thursday before rising for the first time in two days on Friday. However, traders have turned cautious ahead of the key events as November begins.

Be it the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions or the delay in the US COVID-19 aid package, not to forget about the jitters ahead of the American presidential election, everything weighs the risks. The UK has been the latest European major to announce a national lockdown as cases grew 50,000 daily for the last few days and fears of double the death toll that the first wave mount.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1879.42 Today Daily Change 0.44 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 1878.98 Trends Daily SMA20 1900.09 Daily SMA50 1915.66 Daily SMA100 1889.63 Daily SMA200 1770.07 Levels Previous Daily High 1889.86 Previous Daily Low 1864.44 Previous Weekly High 1911.46 Previous Weekly Low 1860 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1880.15 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1874.15 Daily Pivot Point S1 1865.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 1852.34 Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.24 Daily Pivot Point R1 1891.08 Daily Pivot Point R2 1903.18 Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.5

Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

After starting the week above $1,900, gold lost its traction and dropped to a fresh monthly low of $1,860 on Thursday as the European Central Bank's dovish tone and the risk-off environment boosted the demand for the USD. Although XAU/USD was able to stage a technical correction on Friday, it lost more than 1% on a weekly basis and closed at $1,879.

All eyes next week will be on the United States presidential election on November 3rd and the market volatility is expected to heighten with the outcome having a significant impact on market sentiment.

Read more ...