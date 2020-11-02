Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's risks remain heavy amid the virus woes

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep Friday’s recovery above $1,850
Gold prices remain mostly choppy between $1,877.30 and $1,879.45 during the early Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal refreshed October month’s low on Thursday before rising for the first time in two days on Friday. However, traders have turned cautious ahead of the key events as November begins.
Be it the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions or the delay in the US COVID-19 aid package, not to forget about the jitters ahead of the American presidential election, everything weighs the risks. The UK has been the latest European major to announce a national lockdown as cases grew 50,000 daily for the last few days and fears of double the death toll that the first wave mount.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1879.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1878.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1900.09
|Daily SMA50
|1915.66
|Daily SMA100
|1889.63
|Daily SMA200
|1770.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1889.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1864.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1880.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1874.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1865.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1840.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1891.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1903.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1916.5
Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on
After starting the week above $1,900, gold lost its traction and dropped to a fresh monthly low of $1,860 on Thursday as the European Central Bank's dovish tone and the risk-off environment boosted the demand for the USD. Although XAU/USD was able to stage a technical correction on Friday, it lost more than 1% on a weekly basis and closed at $1,879.
All eyes next week will be on the United States presidential election on November 3rd and the market volatility is expected to heighten with the outcome having a significant impact on market sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
