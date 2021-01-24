Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a steep drop on Friday after facing rejection at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $1876 once again. The sell-off drove the metal below the 50-DMA and 200-DMA supports. The bulls, however, quickly fought back control and managed to close the week above the critical 200-DMA at $1848.
Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1857 critical for XAU/USD in the FOMC week ahead – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) fell 1% on Friday as risk-off mood and stellar US Markit Manufacturing PMI boosted the US dollar. Despite the decline, the yellow metal managed to close the week above the $1850 level, booking the first weekly gain in three weeks. Expectations of a massive US fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration kept the sentiment underpinned around the inflation-hedge gold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears flexing muscles around 0.7700 amid virus, stimulus concerns
AUD/USD begins the week’s trading on a back foot as sellers attack 0.7700, amid the initial hour of Monday’s Asian trading session. Mixed data renewed doubts over monetary policy actions. The key risk catalysts will be in spotlight amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Extends bounce off 200-HMA towards 1.3700
GBP/USD picks up bids to keep the bulls hopeful above the short-term key moving average. Bullish MACD signals also back the odds to witness fresh high since May 2018. Monthly low holds the key to bears’ entry.
Gold wavers around mid-$1,800s even as virus, stimulus weigh on risks
Gold begins the week with an uptick to $1,857, keeps late Friday’s recovery moves. Doubts over US President Biden’s second stimulus, virus variant fears heavy the risks amid a light calendar.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Fed on stage after ECB stays pat
The US dollar has given up some ground after a strong rebound in early January. Covid continues to run rampant in the US and Europe, but there is optimism that the roll-out of Covid vaccines will bring about economic recovery later in the year.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).