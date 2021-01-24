Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside

Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a steep drop on Friday after facing rejection at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $1876 once again. The sell-off drove the metal below the 50-DMA and 200-DMA supports. The bulls, however, quickly fought back control and managed to close the week above the critical 200-DMA at $1848.

Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1857 critical for XAU/USD in the FOMC week ahead – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) fell 1% on Friday as risk-off mood and stellar US Markit Manufacturing PMI boosted the US dollar. Despite the decline, the yellow metal managed to close the week above the $1850 level, booking the first weekly gain in three weeks. Expectations of a massive US fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration kept the sentiment underpinned around the inflation-hedge gold.

