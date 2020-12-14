Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's outlook to remain downbeat in the coming sessions

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s 4H chart signals caution amid stimulus hopes, ahead of Fed
Gold (XAU/USD) settled last week with modest losses below $1940, as the bears dominated amid fading hopes for a US coronavirus relief aid. Further, investors remained optimistic about the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization to Pfizer’s covid vaccine. Although the looming concerns over the virus growth on both sides of the Atlantic and no-deal Brexit fears cushioned the downside in the safe-haven gold.
The risk sentiment has improved starting out a fresh week, weighing on the yellow metal, as markets await the vaccine rollout in the US after the FDA authorization early Saturday. Further, renewed Brexit optimism after the talks extended past a Sunday deadline added to the upbeat market mood. Read more...
Gold: XAU/USD's outlook to remain downbeat in the coming sessions
Gold (XAU/USD) spots a potential descending triangle and bearish crossover as US stimulus and vaccine optimism down US dollar along with the yellow metal, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
“The vaccine optimism counters the likelihood of a US fiscal stimulus deal to be reached this week, rendering gold-negative. According to sources, a $908 billion bipartisan coronavirus relief package will be introduced in the US Congress as early as Monday. Also, gold traders remain jittery heading into the much-awaited and the final FOMC monetary policy decision of this year.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows amid risk-on mood, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1832 region in the last hour.
Following the previous session's two-way price moves, the precious metal witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and was pressured by the prevalent upbeat market mood. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and got an additional boost from an extension of Brexit trade talks. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1820.88
|Today Daily Change
|-18.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00
|Today daily open
|1839.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1838.62
|Daily SMA50
|1874.97
|Daily SMA100
|1910.26
|Daily SMA200
|1809.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1847.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1824.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1838.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1833.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1813.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1802.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1850.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1860.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.