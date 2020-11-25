Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's dead cat bounce could threaten robust $1818 cap

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s dead cat bounce could threaten robust $1818 cap – Confluence Detector
Gold has paused its two-day sell-off on Wednesday, although the risks remain skewed to the downside heading into the economic data dump slated for release from the US docket. Investors sold-off the safe-haven gold alongside the US dollar amid a risk-on market profile, driven by coronavirus vaccine progress, Biden transition and fiscal stimulus hopes.
Reduced US pollical uncertainty and expectations of swifter economic rebound on strong PMIs have dashed hopes of additional stimulus, weighing negatively on the yellow metal.
A vaccine is coming soon: What will this mean for Gold prices? [Video]
On Monday, AstraZeneca announced its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.
“Vaccine Mondays” as they are now known – have become one of the most predictable money making opportunities that continue to present traders with an endless flow of lucrative back-to-back trading opportunities week-in-week-out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A pause in the US dollar sell-off also adds to the pullback in the aussie. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold: Nears the 200-day SMA support
Gold is trading quite close to the widely-followed 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,797. The safe-haven metal is about to test the long-term SMA for the first time since March. A break below that support cannot be ruled out.
USD/JPY hovers around 104.50 amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen Tuesday. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!