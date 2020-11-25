Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's dead cat bounce could threaten robust $1818 cap

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s dead cat bounce could threaten robust $1818 cap – Confluence Detector

Gold has paused its two-day sell-off on Wednesday, although the risks remain skewed to the downside heading into the economic data dump slated for release from the US docket. Investors sold-off the safe-haven gold alongside the US dollar amid a risk-on market profile, driven by coronavirus vaccine progress, Biden transition and fiscal stimulus hopes.

Reduced US pollical uncertainty and expectations of swifter economic rebound on strong PMIs have dashed hopes of additional stimulus, weighing negatively on the yellow metal.

A vaccine is coming soon: What will this mean for Gold prices? [Video]

On Monday, AstraZeneca announced its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

“Vaccine Mondays” as they are now known – have become one of the most predictable money making opportunities that continue to present traders with an endless flow of lucrative back-to-back trading opportunities week-in-week-out.

