Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's daily chart shows indecision

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile within range below $1900 amid vaccine optimism

Volatility returned to Gold (XAU/USD) markets alongside news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. The bright metal slumped 1.3% to a two-day low of $1865 after Moderna Inc. said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection following a late-stage trial. This comes after last week’s positive news from Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, showing 90% efficacy in its trial. The US treasury yields rallied on Monday, as the encouraging vaccine news boosted hopes of a faster global economic recovery, knocking-off the non-yielding gold. However, the price managed to reverse most losses amid spiking coronavirus cases, which continue to weigh on the US dollar and render positive for the ultimate safe-haven, gold.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's daily chart shows indecision

Gold created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. The metal is currently trading near $1,890 per ounce. The immediate bias would remain neutral as long as prices are held within Monday's trading range of $1,864-$1,899.

A close above $1,899 would mean the period of indecision has ended with a bull victory. It would validate the dip demand near $1,864 observed on Monday and open the doors to $1,933 (Oct. 12 high resistance). Alternatively, acceptance under $1,864 would expose the Nov. 9 low of $1,850.

