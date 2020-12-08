Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's bounce from 4.5-month lows continues as inflation expectations rise

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two week high on the way to $1,890 – Confluence Detector

Gold refreshes a fortnight high while piercing $1,870, currently up 0.30% around $1,869, during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the extension of mild risk aversion as well as the US dollar’s failures to keep the previous two days’ recovery moves.

The risks turned heavy as the US-China tussle intensifies after the Trump administration announced fresh sanctions on diplomats from Beijing while Hong Kong police arrested a few more of the opposition leaders. Further, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the US, Tokyo and Hong Kong dim vaccine hopes while uncertainty surrounding Brexit and US stimulus keep traders cautious and favor the yellow metal.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's bounce from 4.5-month lows continues as inflation expectations rise

Gold has risen to two-week highs, extending the bounce from the Nov. 30 low of $1,764, possibly tracking the uptick in the long-term US inflation expectations.

The 30-year breakeven inflation rate – a gauge of the financial market's expectations for long-term price pressures – rose to 2% on Monday to hit the highest level in nearly 19 months.

The 10-year breakeven rate has increased from 1.69% to 1.89% (also a 19-month high) in the past two weeks. Rising inflation expectations are considered bullish for scarce assets such as gold.



