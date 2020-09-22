Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's bearish bias intact while below $1933

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact while below $1933 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds after plummeting 3% on Monday, as the haven demand for the US dollar resurfaced amid growing coronavirus risks and US fiscal deadlock. The greenback jumped to six-week highs across its main competitors on concerns over the global economic recovery, especially after localized lockdowns were announced in key European economies.

Stock market contagion spreads

The curse of being a leading reverse indicator for gold prices struck the author again overnight. Having said yesterday, that golds balance of probabilities lay high, both it and Silver prices crumbled overnight. The correlation to large negative moves in equities seemingly back with a vengeance.

Gold fell 68 dollars to $1882.50 an ounce at one stage, before rallying to still finish 1.95% lower at $1912.50 an ounce. Silver had an even more torrid day, falling $2.50 to $23.7000 an ounce, finishing the day down 7.70% at $24.7185 an ounce.

