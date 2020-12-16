Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's ascent stalls as the US lawmakers discuss coronavirus aid

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1870/76 upside levels ahead of FOMC – Confluence Detector

As the US Congress leaders make progress on talks over a $1 trillion covid aid package, markets eye an imminent stimulus deal, knocking off the US dollar further south. Expectations of additional funds are boosting the inflation-hedge Gold (XAU/USD), as it extends its break above the $1850 level.

The coronavirus vaccine optimism also collaborates with the dollar’s weakness, offering extra zest to the XAU bulls. However, it remains to be seen if the metal extends the upside heading into the FOMC showdown. Let’s take a look at how is gold positioned on the charts?

Read more ...

Gold consolidates on Tuesday's gains as US Congress leaders meet on coronavirus aid

Gold is taking a breather near $1,850, having risen more than 1% on Tuesday. Investors await the outcome of the US Congress leaders' meeting on coronavirus relief and a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown over the weekend.

According to Reuters, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, hosted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, as well as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, at the 7:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT) gathering to end the long-standing impasse on the coronavirus relief package.



Read more ...