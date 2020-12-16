Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's ascent stalls as the US lawmakers discuss coronavirus aid

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1870/76 upside levels ahead of FOMC – Confluence Detector
As the US Congress leaders make progress on talks over a $1 trillion covid aid package, markets eye an imminent stimulus deal, knocking off the US dollar further south. Expectations of additional funds are boosting the inflation-hedge Gold (XAU/USD), as it extends its break above the $1850 level.
The coronavirus vaccine optimism also collaborates with the dollar’s weakness, offering extra zest to the XAU bulls. However, it remains to be seen if the metal extends the upside heading into the FOMC showdown. Let’s take a look at how is gold positioned on the charts?
Gold consolidates on Tuesday's gains as US Congress leaders meet on coronavirus aid
Gold is taking a breather near $1,850, having risen more than 1% on Tuesday. Investors await the outcome of the US Congress leaders' meeting on coronavirus relief and a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown over the weekend.
According to Reuters, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, hosted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, as well as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, at the 7:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT) gathering to end the long-standing impasse on the coronavirus relief package.
Read more ...
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|24.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.85
|Daily SMA50
|24.16
|Daily SMA100
|25.1
|Daily SMA200
|20.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.56
|Previous Daily Low
|23.83
|Previous Weekly High
|24.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.53
|Previous Monthly High
|26.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.