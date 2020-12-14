Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s 4H chart signals caution amid stimulus hopes

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back from session highs

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,836 per ounce, having put in a high of $1,841 early Monday. The long upper wick attached to today's candle and the previous week's candle indicates the bounce from the Nov. 30 low of $1,764 has run out of steam.

The metal could drop to Friday's low of $1,824, under which the focus would shift to $1,764. Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s 4H chart signals caution amid stimulus hopes, ahead of Fed

Gold (XAU/USD) settled last week with modest losses below $1940, as the bears dominated amid fading hopes for a US coronavirus relief aid. Further, investors remained optimistic about the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization to Pfizer’s covid vaccine. Although the looming concerns over the virus growth on both sides of the Atlantic and no-deal Brexit fears cushioned the downside in the safe-haven gold.



