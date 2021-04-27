Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD wobbles between monthly support line and 100-DMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1784 resistance to revive the upside – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) is back in the red this Tuesday, having failed to sustain at higher levels amid a recovery in the US against its major peers. Markets are turning risk-averse as the Fed begins its two-day monetary policy meeting later today while surging covid cases in emerging economies also underpin the safe-haven US dollar. Meanwhile, the renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields exerts additional downside pressure on the yieldless gold.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles between monthly support line and 100-DMA
Following its bounce off an ascending support line from March 31, gold remains lackluster around $1,780 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays depressed below 100-day SMA (100-DMA).
However, bullish MACD and the commodity’s ability to stay beyond the key short-term support line, as well as a crucial horizontal support area comprising multiple levels marked since February 19 keep gold buyers hopeful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
