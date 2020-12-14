Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new week

Gold hovers near 38.2% fibo in descending channel

Gold prices have been trading around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1,451 to 2,074.89 at 1,836 and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and have been in a descending channel since August 6.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pares intraday losses to two-week lows, remains below $1830 level

Gold remained depressed through the early North American session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its intraday losses to near two-week lows. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1826 region, down around 0.80% for the day.

Read more...