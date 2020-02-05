Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Will Gold Lose More of its Shine?

Gold Gets Whacked Badly On Tuesday

Good Day... And Wonderful Wednesday to you! I have to apologize to one and all for my whining yesterday about how I felt... I shouldn't have gone into detail, and should have said instead, that "it was a tough night for yours truly" OK... now that's out of the way, and in case you're wondering I got the wink an nod to go off the chemo for a week... So, by about the time I start to feel human again, it'll be time to go back on... I'm still of the belief though that this chemo medicine has run its course with me... I've been taking chemo for nearly 13 years and this is the 5 different chemo drug that's I've taken... And I've been on this one for 2 years...

This is when I contact MD Anderson for their advice as to what is the newest renal cell carcinoma drug available... I think that this morning's song is telling me something... It's the great, godfather of soul, James Brown and his song: Get On The Goodfoot... Read more...

 

Will Gold Lose More of its Shine?

XAU/USD has been in a tumbling mode since Monday, when it broke below the short-term upside support line drawn from the low of December 20th. The slide continued yesterday as well, with the metal hitting support at 1549 before rebounding somewhat. That said, the rebound stayed short-lived, below the 1564 level, and today, the price fell to stop again near the 1549 zone and the 200-EMA. Given that the metal is trading below the aforementioned upside line, we would consider the short-term outlook to be negative for now.

However, in order to get confident on more declines, we would like to see a clear dip below the 1549 level and the 200-EMA. Such a move may initially pave the way towards the low of January 14th, at around 1536, the break of which may allow the bears to push towards the 1525 zone, or the 1517 barrier, marked by the inside swing high of December 31st and the low of January 2nd respectively. Read more...

AUDUSD

Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550

Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to levels just above the $1560 region, rather met with some fresh supply in reaction to reports on coronavirus treatment. The headlines boosted investors' confidence and dented the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.

The global risk-on rally was further reinforced by a strong upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which further played their part in driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. The stronger US dollar exerted some additional pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

The bid tone surrounding the greenback remained unabated after the latest ADP report showed that the private sector employers added 291K new jobs in January. The reading surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and also marked the best since May 2015. Read more..

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1556.66
Today Daily Change 1.44
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1555.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.6
Daily SMA50 1519.97
Daily SMA100 1504.28
Daily SMA200 1454.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1579.67
Previous Daily Low 1549.12
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1560.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1568
Daily Pivot Point S1 1543
Daily Pivot Point S2 1530.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 1512.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 1573.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1591.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1604.1

 

 

