Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – What does the valuable gold miners indicator say now? [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold: The bulls cannot now sustain traction in a run higher [Video]

The control that the gold bulls had during July and early August has been lost. An uptrend that supported the run higher during the summer months has now been broken as a phase of neutral trading has set in. What we now see is that gold has developed a range between $1902/$2015. Anything into the low $1900s is finding support, but as the market again fell over on Friday, the bulls cannot now sustain traction in a run higher. Momentum has been neutralised, with daily RSI, MACD and Stochastics all around their neutral points. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 is still a key element of support (on a closing basis especially) and is seen as a key gauge. However the bulls seem to be increasingly misfiring. It was interesting to see the old$1955 pivot coming back in as a basis of resistance again on Friday. Read More...

What does the valuable gold miners indicator say now?

Some swear by price action, many others rely on indicators. There are actually many gold trading tips built around these techniques. Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index, is one of the rare ones that don't issue signals all that often. And it showed the highest possible overbought reading recently.

The excessive bullishness was present at the 2016 top as well and it didn't cause the situation to be any less bearish in reality. All markets periodically get ahead of themselves regardless of how bullish the long-term outlook really is. Then, they correct. If the upswing was significant, the correction is also quite often significant. Read More...

Gold

Gold trades with modest gains below $1950 level, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on the first day of a new week and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1950 level.

The prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar – amid doubts over the US fiscal stimulus measures – was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. The odds for a massive stimulus have fallen practically to zero after Democratic voted to block a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid. Read More...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1954.46
Today Daily Change 14.08
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 1940.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1947.38
Daily SMA50 1919.63
Daily SMA100 1824.06
Daily SMA200 1702.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1954.78
Previous Daily Low 1937.29
Previous Weekly High 1966.54
Previous Weekly Low 1906.62
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1948.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1933.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 1926.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1916.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1961.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 1968.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data

AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart

Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery

USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism. 

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars

GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.

GBP/USD News

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H

WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures