Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD what does the great disconnect imply for gold? [Video]

Gold may not expect higher highs in the near-term [Video]

Gold remained trapped within a two-month old sideways move after refusing to drop into the Ichimoku cloud last week.

Yet, the fact that the yellow metal is unable to print higher highs above the 1,765 peak favors the bearish side of trading, something also endorsed by the RSI and the MACD which keep trending downwards.

What does the great disconnect imply for gold?

It seems that global stock markets have disconnected from the fundamental reality. They have been rising since the end of March despite the collapsing economies and soaring unemployment. Why? And what does it imply for the gold prices?

Let's start with the brief review of the economic reality, focusing on China, as the country offers a preview of what is likely to happen in the West a bit later. In April, the industrial production grew 3.9 percent year-over-year, following the 1.1 percent decline in March, as the chart below shows. This is very good news for China's economy. However, it might be too early to trump the full recovery. As a reminder, the industrial production in December 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, rose 6.9 percent.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD renews 5-day lows, drops below $1,710

The XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh five-day low off $1,708. Although the pair recovered slightly, it's still losing 1.15% on the day at $1,711.

Last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal capitalized on risk-off flows and gained more than $40. Although the market mood remains sour on Monday, XAU/USD is struggling to preserve its bullish momentum on broad-based USD strength.