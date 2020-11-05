Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD wavers around mid-$1,900s

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around mid-$1,900s after the biggest daily jump in six months

Gold prices ease from the six-week high to $1,949 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the range between $1,942 and $1,952 established in the last hours of Thursday’s US session. Global markets remained risk-friendly mainly on the American election updates, which in turn helped the bullion to portray the heaviest surge since late-March.

Despite Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s lead in the electoral votes, currently around 260 counts versus 270 required, US election results aren’t close to any decision. The reason could be traced to President Donald Trump’s lawsuits against multiple states. The latest update from Pennsylvania suggests Trump’s lead gets shrunk over the democratic rival Biden.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1947.18 Today Daily Change 42.34 Today Daily Change % 2.22 Today daily open 1904.84 Trends Daily SMA20 1901.48 Daily SMA50 1913.56 Daily SMA100 1894.89 Daily SMA200 1774.98 Levels Previous Daily High 1916.5 Previous Daily Low 1881.81 Previous Weekly High 1911.46 Previous Weekly Low 1860 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1895.06 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1903.25 Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.6 Daily Pivot Point S2 1866.36 Daily Pivot Point S3 1850.91 Daily Pivot Point R1 1920.29 Daily Pivot Point R2 1935.74 Daily Pivot Point R3 1954.98

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steady near $1,950 after Fed’s decision

Gold futures remain steady near fresh seven-week hoghs at $1,950 after the Federal's Reserve released its monetary policy decision. The yellow metal has rallied on Thursday amid a strong risk appetite, with equity markets surging and the USD on the back foot.

The Federal Reserve has kept its Fed Funds rate unchanged at the 0%0.25% range as widely expected on Thursday and reaffirmed its commitment to support US economy “promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals” against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

