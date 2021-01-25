Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD wavers around mid-$1,800s even as virus, stimulus weigh on risks

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in stasis after ending two-week losing trend

Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854, having risen by 1.49% from $1,826 to $1,855 last week. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.

The dollar index, gold's biggest nemesis, is currently sidelined near 90.22, and the 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering near 1.09% for the seventh straight day.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around mid-$1,800s even as virus, stimulus weigh on risks

Gold picks up bids around $1,858, an intraday high of $1,859.03, during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal marked the heaviest drop in six days on Friday before bouncing off $1,837.40. While hardships for the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package joins the covid strain worries to heavy the metal, recent chatters over the stimulus seemed to have favored the buyers.

