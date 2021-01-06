Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD wavers around $1,950 with eyes on Georgia election results

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting to pounce

The price of gold has shot higher and meets the bearish commitments at a critical juncture in the precious metal's journey.

From a longer-term perspective, the bullish trend is well soiled, however, a significant pullback could now be on the cards to correct the highly overextended W-formation's impulse.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,950 with eyes on Georgia election results

Gold prices attack the upper end of the $1,947-53 trading range, currently near $1,951, during the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. The yellow metal jumped to the fresh high since November 09 the previous day as the US dollar refreshed multi-month low and risks improved.

However, cautious sentiment ahead of Georgia’s election results, coupled with the Sino-American tension, recently challenged the commodity buyers.

Read more ...