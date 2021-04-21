Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD wavers around $1,800 as mixed clues probe two-month high

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,800 as mixed clues probe two-month high

Gold prices seesaw around $1,794, after rising to the highest since February 25, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal rose for the second consecutive day, recently struggling, during Wednesday’s rise to the multi-day top. The Bank of Canada’s (BOC) tapering gained the bull’s attention but recent challenges to the risk, mainly from the coronavirus (COVID-19), geopolitics and fiscal fronts test the upside ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.54 Today Daily Change 0.69 Today Daily Change % 2.67 Today daily open 25.85 Trends Daily SMA20 25.16 Daily SMA50 26.03 Daily SMA100 25.85 Daily SMA200 25.32 Levels Previous Daily High 26.09 Previous Daily Low 25.69 Previous Weekly High 26.3 Previous Weekly Low 24.68 Previous Monthly High 27.08 Previous Monthly Low 23.78 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.94 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.85 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.48 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.27 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.06 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.28 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.46

A longview on gold and precious metals

The precious metals complex and especially gold is fascinating many investors. Not surprisingly, some myths formed around the asset class. There is a widespread belief that precious metals are a safe haven and protect against inflation. That’s true over the long run but can be costly on short- and medium-term timeframes.

Read more ...