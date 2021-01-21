Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD was seen consolidating its recent gains to two-week tops

Gold hits short term bull targets, bear market intact

Back in January 6th Gold broke with the mid term bullish structure started at the end of November 2020 on a 5 wave move (-8%) bottoming at around the 1800 level.

Price has now pulled back around 50% or a negative 4% move to retest a previous base around the 1870 level.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region

Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.

Currently hovering around the $1872 region, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1880 congestion zone. The mentioned barrier coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $1959-$1803 recent leg down and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

