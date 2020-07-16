Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level [Video]

Gold: Could use near term weakness as a chance to buy for continued upside [Video]

Since hitting the multi-year high of $1718 last week, there has been a consolidation on gold. A series of candlesticks all posted within a $29 range above the $1789 breakout. With the support of the five-week uptrend still underpinning the move higher, gold has posted three positive closes in a row. The relatively small candlestick bodies does suggest a cautious approach for now, but we are still happy to back the breakout and look to use any near term weakness as a chance to buy for continued upside. Read more...

Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level

Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.

At the time of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,798.76 and has travelled between a range of $1,799.56 and $1,813.49 so far on the day.

The week has been favourable for inflationary themes which have underpinned gold's allure which benefits from both global growth prospects and on risk-off motifs. Read more...

Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains limited

Gold remained depressed through the early North American session, albeit has managed to recover a major part of its early losses to the $1800 neighbourhood.

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on this week's goodish bounce from the $1790 support area and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday. A modest pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, albeit a combination of factors helped limit deeper losses. Read more...