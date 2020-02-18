Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – Virus fears didn't scare risk-on assets' investors

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold advances to two-week high on fresh risk aversion

Spot gold advanced to the highest level in two weeks in early US session trading on Tuesday, driven by fresh safe-haven demand on renewed weakness in the stock markets and rising concerns about coronavirus epidemic negative impact on global growth.

Recovery leg from $1547 (5 Feb low) is riding on the third wave, which hit its 100% Fibonacci expansion ($1591) and requires validation on break above.

Bulls pressure strong barrier at $1593 (3 Feb high), violation of which would expose psychological $1600 level and FE 138.2% at $1603.

Bullish daily techs underpin the action, but overbought stochastic warns that bulls may face headwinds. Read more...

Gold Daily News: Virus fears didn't scare risk-on assets' investors