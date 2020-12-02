Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD upside seems limited

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold's recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
The technical set up favors the bulls, as the price confirmed a bull pennant breakout on the hourly chart in the last hour. The validation came in after the metal gave an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at $1815. Read more...
Gold Futures: Upside seems limited
Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by almost 3.7K contracts in light of preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down for the second straight session, now by around 39.2K contracts.
Gold regained the $1,800 mark
Tuesday's uptick in gold prices was accompanied by shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the view that extra gains appear somewhat contained in the very near-term. That said, another visit to Tuesday's multi-month lows near $1,775 peer ounce should not be ruled out. Read more...
Gold: Outflows in ETFs key driver behind the November sell-off – Commerzbank
In the view of Carsten Fritsch, Precious Metals Analyst at Commerzbank, outflows in the gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in November was the main driver behind the metal's fall.
Key quotes: "The gold market saw continued selling pressure last month as investor sentiment was boosted by news of three potential vaccines for the COVID-19 virus." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1825.7
|Today Daily Change
|11.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1814.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1859.5
|Daily SMA50
|1881.1
|Daily SMA100
|1910.09
|Daily SMA200
|1800.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1775.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1801.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1791.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1787.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1760.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1745.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1844.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1871.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
