Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD upside seems limited

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart

Gold's recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.

The technical set up favors the bulls, as the price confirmed a bull pennant breakout on the hourly chart in the last hour. The validation came in after the metal gave an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at $1815. Read more...

Gold Futures: Upside seems limited

Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by almost 3.7K contracts in light of preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume went down for the second straight session, now by around 39.2K contracts.

Gold regained the $1,800 mark

Tuesday's uptick in gold prices was accompanied by shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the view that extra gains appear somewhat contained in the very near-term. That said, another visit to Tuesday's multi-month lows near $1,775 peer ounce should not be ruled out. Read more...

Gold: Outflows in ETFs key driver behind the November sell-off – Commerzbank

In the view of Carsten Fritsch, Precious Metals Analyst at Commerzbank, outflows in the gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in November was the main driver behind the metal's fall.

Key quotes: "The gold market saw continued selling pressure last month as investor sentiment was boosted by news of three potential vaccines for the COVID-19 virus." Read more...