Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD upside running out of steam above $1,730

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD upside running out of steam above $1,730

Gold prices drop to $1,737, down 0.14% on a day, while heading into the European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the yellow metal stalls the previous three-day rise while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,743.32. Even if the US-China tussle remains on the cards, the recent pick-up in the US dollar seems to have triggered the bullion’s pullback moves from the highest since May 21.

US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off the lowest since March 16 to 97.87, gaining 0.07% daily, as trading sentiment turns stiff amid the riots in the US. The alleged police killing of George Floyd recently turned severe as protestors gathered near White House, which in turn pushed military to use force.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 18.17 Today Daily Change -0.13 Today Daily Change % -0.71 Today daily open 18.3 Trends Daily SMA20 16.54 Daily SMA50 15.53 Daily SMA100 16.31 Daily SMA200 16.96 Levels Previous Daily High 18.39 Previous Daily Low 17.85 Previous Weekly High 17.91 Previous Weekly Low 16.85 Previous Monthly High 17.91 Previous Monthly Low 14.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.18 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 17.97 Daily Pivot Point S2 17.65 Daily Pivot Point S3 17.44 Daily Pivot Point R1 18.5 Daily Pivot Point R2 18.71 Daily Pivot Point R3 19.04

Asia FX & Gold: Investor optimism over economic reopening in the US could wane

For today, the focus will shift to President Trump mobilizing "heavily armed" military to stop protests. Putting boots on the ground to quell civil unrest never ends well.

Dips remain in demand as evidenced by the gold market’s rapid pivot off $1,700 last week, suggesting traders are looking to build a position as underlying sentiment remains bullish. But as we approach year highs, lingering concerns about gold positioning and reluctance to chase the market higher amid reopening, jubilance continues to hold the rally in check. But the macro conditions support gold as a primary diversifier, and with interest rates near zero it’s a relatively inexpensive hedge with volatility dropping.

Read more ...