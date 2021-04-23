Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD upside bias remains intact amid bullish technical setup

Gold: A break above 1806 signals further gains to 1815
Gold holding strong support at 1781/78 targets 1788/90 with minor resistance at1794/96 but eventually we should test strong 100-day moving average resistance at1803/05. A high for the week could be seen here so it is worth profit taking on longs. However, a break above 1806 signals further gains to 1815.
Good support at 1781/78 again today. Longs need stops below 1775. Next downside target & buying opportunity at 1765/61. Longs need stops below 1757. Silver holding strong support at 2610/00 targets 2650/60, perhaps as far as 2685/95 into next week. A break above 2705 is the next buy signal. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: Upside bias remains intact amid bullish technical setup
Gold (XAU/USD) sellers returned on Thursday and downed the prices by 1% to $1777 levels. Gold snapped a two-day winning streak and fell from near the $1798 region after reports that US President Joe Biden is proposing a capital gains tax hike for the wealthy to fund its social pan, which triggered risk aversion across the board. Investors scurried to safety in the US dollar as the US stocks tumbled alongside the Treasury yields, weighing on the USD-sensitive gold. However, the surging covid cases globally and the fall in the US rates helped put a floor under the yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold surrendered its modest intraday gains and refreshed daily lows, around the $1,781 region during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through selling.
A combination of factors failed to assist the precious metal to capitalize on its early uptick, instead prompted some fresh selling around the $1,790 region. Bearish traders might now be looking to extend the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the $1,800 round-figure mark, or near two-month tops. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.16
|Today Daily Change
|7.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1784.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1744.16
|Daily SMA50
|1748.33
|Daily SMA100
|1804.1
|Daily SMA200
|1857.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing $1,800 mark
Sustained USD selling, COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to regain positive traction on Friday. The recent breakout through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. A move beyond the $1,800 mark, en-route $1,815-16 resistance, looks a distinct possibility.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.