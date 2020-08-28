Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD under water following US dollar's bounce back to life

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls and bears jostle around $1,930

Gold traders catch a breath near $1,930, currently at $1,927.45, during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal had action-packed day, $65 move in almost 60 minutes, before a few hours when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell propelled market moves. Following that chatters concerning the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus entertained the bullion traders amid a light calendar.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1935.81 Today Daily Change 6.27 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 1929.54 Trends Daily SMA20 1970.41 Daily SMA50 1880.36 Daily SMA100 1798.01 Daily SMA200 1676.09 Levels Previous Daily High 1976.79 Previous Daily Low 1910.08 Previous Weekly High 2015.65 Previous Weekly Low 1911.64 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1935.56 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1951.31 Daily Pivot Point S1 1900.82 Daily Pivot Point S2 1872.09 Daily Pivot Point S3 1834.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 1967.53 Daily Pivot Point R2 2005.51 Daily Pivot Point R3 2034.24

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD under water following US dollar's bounce back to life

Gold markets had seen volatile price action leading into the Jackson Hole event with spot prices trading in a range of between $1,910.23 and $1,976.65 on the day. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,931, down 1.19% on the day as the US dollar index, (DXY), reclaims the 93 handle after falling to a low of 92.42. Gold has been bought-up heavily in 2020 as investors search for a safe haven given the geopolitical tensions and the risks associated with the coronvirus spread.

However, at the same time, the markets had been in anticipation of a much weaker dollar as well as lower US yields pertaining to the Federal Reserve's change of tact and well telegraphed easing bias.

