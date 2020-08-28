Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD under water following US dollar's bounce back to life

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls and bears jostle around $1,930

Gold traders catch a breath near $1,930, currently at $1,927.45, during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal had action-packed day, $65 move in almost 60 minutes, before a few hours when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell propelled market moves. Following that chatters concerning the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus entertained the bullion traders amid a light calendar.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1935.81
Today Daily Change 6.27
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1929.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1970.41
Daily SMA50 1880.36
Daily SMA100 1798.01
Daily SMA200 1676.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1976.79
Previous Daily Low 1910.08
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1935.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1951.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 1900.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1872.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1834.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1967.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 2005.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 2034.24

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD under water following US dollar's bounce back to life

Gold markets had seen volatile price action leading into the Jackson Hole event with spot prices trading in a range of between $1,910.23 and $1,976.65 on the day. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,931, down 1.19% on the day as the US dollar index, (DXY), reclaims the 93 handle after falling to a low of 92.42. Gold has been bought-up heavily in 2020 as investors search for a safe haven given the geopolitical tensions and the risks associated with the coronvirus spread.

However, at the same time, the markets had been in anticipation of a much weaker dollar as well as lower US yields pertaining to the Federal Reserve's change of tact and well telegraphed easing bias.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus

AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus

AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range around 0.7250 after refreshing the highest levels since January 2019. Fed Chair Powell’s speech boosts the market’s risk appetite. Chatters surrounding the US stimulus deadlock offer intermediate moves.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Mildly positive beyond 106.50 following downbeat Tokyo CPI

USD/JPY: Mildly positive beyond 106.50 following downbeat Tokyo CPI

USD/JPY pays a little heed to inflation numbers from Tokyo. Tokyo CPI eases to 0.3% versus 0.8% forecasts, Core CPI reversed +0.3% expectations with -0.3% figures. Market sentiment remains positive following Fed Chair Powell’s speech.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1,930

Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1,930

Gold prices await a clear direction after Thursday’s volatile trading that crossed $1,975 before declining to $1,910. The US dollar’s strength, backed by Fed Chair Powell’s speech, plays a big role. 

Gold News

Fed Updates Permissible Inflation: Markets find upbeat logic in the new policy

Fed Updates Permissible Inflation: Markets find upbeat logic in the new policy

The Federal Reserve adopted a new inflation policy that that will permit price increases above the 2% target for extended periods if necessary to balance periods of weak performance.  Equities, credit yields and the dollar rise as policy offers no immediate changes but a better outlook.

Read more

WTI sellers attack $43.00 amid receding fears of hurricane Laura, strong US dollar

WTI sellers attack $43.00 amid receding fears of hurricane Laura, strong US dollar

WTI stays on the back for the second day despite the latest bounce off $42.94. Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and left the Gulf of Mexico mostly safe. Baker Hughes rig counts, second-tier data from the US can offer short-term direction.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures