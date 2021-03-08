Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure, even as Wall Street soars, reversing sharply

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680

Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.

Higher US yields and a stronger US dollar continue to be the key factor keeping gold on a negative bias. Not even risk appetite in the US helped the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield is moving back to 1.60%, up 1.80% for the day. The DXY is at 92.35, at the strongest since mid-November.

No more rocking the boat in stocks but gold?

Stocks sharply reversed intraday, and closed just where they opened the prior Friday. That indicates quite some pressures, quite some searching for direction in this correction that isn‘t over just yet. Stocks have had a great run over the past 4 months, getting a bit ahead of themselves in some aspects such as valuations. Then, grappling with the rising long- term rates did strike.

So did inflation fears, especially when looking at commodities. Inflation expectations are rising, but not galloping yet. What to make of the rising rates then? They‘re up for all the good reasons –" the economy is growing strongly after the Q4 corona restrictions (I actually expect not the conservative 5% Q1 GDP growth, but over 8% at least) while inflation expectations are lagging behind.

