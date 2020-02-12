Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure as risk appetite improves

Gold: the yellow metal price has rolled over [Video]

With renewed positive risk appetite, the gold price has rolled over. A mildly negative session yesterday has bolstered our near to medium term neutral outlook on gold as the market. This comes as the market has started to effectively consolidate between the 23.6% Fibonacci (of $1445/$1611) and 38.2% Fib levels at $1572 and $1548 respectively. The momentum indicators retain their mild corrective/unwinding drift lower which is pulling RSI and MACD lines gradually back towards their neutral areas. In the past few sessions, the Stochastics have also been flattening around 50 (i.e. neutral). Read more...

Gold Under Pressure As Risk Appetite Improves

Gold is extending looses for a second straight session on Wednesday, after no surprises from Jerome Powell and as fears surrounding coronavirus show signs of easing.

Gold fell in the previous session, not owing to Jerome Powell’s well-rehearsed, cautiously optimistic assessment of the US economy but more likely owing to the fact that he showed few signs of being moved by the outbreak of coronavirus. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through

Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.

The intraday downtick attracted some buying near the $1662 region, which coincides with 50% Fibonacci level of the $1548-$1577 recent positive move.

The mentioned support should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the commodity.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started gaining negative traction and support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Read more...