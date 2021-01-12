Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD unable to hold above $1850

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD back under pressure after falling sharply to $1836

Gold is trading around the same level it closed on Monday, around $1845. The yellow metal tumbled from two-day highs above $1860 to $1836, in two hours. It then rebounded, unable to recover $1850.

Volatility in XAU/USD soared even as financial markets remained mostly quiet moving sideways. The US Dollar is falling at a modest pace. Currency pairs like EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF and NZD/USD are moving sideways, without a clear trend. US yields continue to be a key driver. The 10-year hit 1.18% for the first time since March.

Blue (wave) beats gold

This is quite strange (and bearish) behavior, given what happened last week. First, there were violent pro-Trump protests in Washington D.C. The rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. During these riots, five people died. Given the chaos in the capital, gold, which is a safe-haven asset , should shine.

Second, the December Employment Situation Report came out . It turned out that the nonfarm payroll employment declined by 140,000 last month . The numbers fell short of expectations, as the pundits expected that the U.S. economy would add 50,000 jobs. The contraction in the nonfarm payrolls means that the winter wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. labor market rather significantly.

