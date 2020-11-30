Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight

Gold Futures: Extra losses on the cards

Traders increased their open interest positions by almost 1.7K contracts on Friday after two consecutive daily pullbacks, according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume reversed the previous drop and rose by around 22.1K contracts.

Gold: The $1,670 level emerges on the horizon

The leg lower in gold prices has accelerated following the breakdown of the critical 200-day SMA around $1,800. Friday's downtick was on the back of rising open interest and volume, allowing for a potential move to June's low around $1,670 per ounce. Read more....

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight

Gold's recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.

The fresh leg down in the yellow metal came after the European equities turned positive after opening in the red, as the risk rally driven by the coronavirus vaccine-driven optimism resumes.

The hourly chart of gold shows that the price is headed back to test the one-week-long descending trendline support, now at $1768. Read more...

Gold: Next critical support awaits at $1700 – Citibank

The Citibank Analysts have downgraded their gold-price forecasts for 2021 alongside their estimate for flows in gold ETFs, in the face of economic improvement in the developed economies.

Key quotes "Net investment into gold ETFs to hit 800 tons in 2020, 75 tons less than previously forecast and 50% lower again in 2021." Read more...