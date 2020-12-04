Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD turning bullish

Gold spot beats resistance at 1815/18
Gold Spot beats resistance at 1815/18 for a buy signal targeting 1828/29, 1832/34 & topped exactly at strong resistance at 1840/45. We did turn lower as predicted to 1826/24 & bottomed exactly here.
Gold topped exactly at strong resistance at 1840/45 on the second test over night. Holding here re-targets 1832/30, probably as far as first support at 1826/24. If we continue lower this time there is an excellent buying opportunity at 1814/12, with stops below 1808. Read more...
Gold turning bullish
GOLD has been trading in a bigger correction since August, when price completed a bigger impulsive move labelled as wave III), and metal made an impulsive turn lower. We labelled a three-wave corrective move on gold since August, where wave A was an impulse, and corrective wave B a triangle correction. A triangle pattern in wave B was regarded as completed, once price started breaking below the lower triangle line and 1850 level. We can see that later wave C unfolded a five-wave move, and found possible support and a low for a bigger corrective wave IV) at the 1764 level, as new impulsive recovery started taking place, and metal breached above the upper trendline (which is another sign of a change in trend).
Now price can be turning back to the bullish path on gold, however we would still like to see a break above the 1850 bullish level for a confirmation that a bigger correction is completed, and a new five-wave, bullish cycle underway. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near two-week tops, just below the $1845 level.
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick was supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1842.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.33
|Daily SMA50
|1879.89
|Daily SMA100
|1910.72
|Daily SMA200
|1802.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1844.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1831.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1809.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1849.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1856.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!