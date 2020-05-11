Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD turned below $1,700 – Bears in control [Video]

Gold: Increasingly uncertain outlook and beset with mixed signals [Video]

The near term outlook on gold has become increasingly uncertain and beset with mixed signals. Recent candlestick analysis has been throwing out wild and ultimately false signals. However, cutting through the noise, once more this morning, the market is gravitating around the old $1702 pivot. This is now the tenth session in a row where $1702 has been traded at some point in the session. This reflects the lack of direction on gold. Momentum indicators give out a mix of signals, with MACD lines still drifting lower, Stochastics drifting mildly higher (the aggregate of this suggests a very mild positive bias has taken).

XAU/USD Anaylysis: Revealed ascending triangle pattern

Last week, the XAU/USD exchange rate revealed an ascending triangle pattern. On Friday, the rate tested the upper pattern line at 1,722.00. During today's morning, the rate reversed south from the given line.

Note that yellow metal gained support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs near 1,703.00. If the given support holds, it is likely that a reversal north could occur, and the rate could re-test the upper pattern line.

Gold turned below $1,700 – Bears in control

Countries from Japan and New Zealand, to France and the UK, are loosening lockdown rules, though South Korea today warned of a second wave of infections while cases in the US appear to be rising, and Wuhan in China reported five new Covid-19 cases, the highest since March 11.

Investors mull latest easing measures amid fears of a second wave in China, but also on the concern over trade tensions. Over the weekend, another concern raised which deteriorate the relations between the US and other Western nations, like Australia and China. While the US and China are so far taking a pragmatic stance on trade, tensions between the two economic superpowers remain tense, with the Trump administration ratcheting up its accusations against China about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more...