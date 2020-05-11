Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD turned below $1,700 – Bears in control [Video]

Gold: Increasingly uncertain outlook and beset with mixed signals [Video]
The near term outlook on gold has become increasingly uncertain and beset with mixed signals. Recent candlestick analysis has been throwing out wild and ultimately false signals. However, cutting through the noise, once more this morning, the market is gravitating around the old $1702 pivot. This is now the tenth session in a row where $1702 has been traded at some point in the session. This reflects the lack of direction on gold. Momentum indicators give out a mix of signals, with MACD lines still drifting lower, Stochastics drifting mildly higher (the aggregate of this suggests a very mild positive bias has taken). Read more...
XAU/USD Anaylysis: Revealed ascending triangle pattern
Last week, the XAU/USD exchange rate revealed an ascending triangle pattern. On Friday, the rate tested the upper pattern line at 1,722.00. During today's morning, the rate reversed south from the given line.
Note that yellow metal gained support from the 100– and 200-hour SMAs near 1,703.00. If the given support holds, it is likely that a reversal north could occur, and the rate could re-test the upper pattern line. Read more...
Gold turned below $1,700 – Bears in control
Countries from Japan and New Zealand, to France and the UK, are loosening lockdown rules, though South Korea today warned of a second wave of infections while cases in the US appear to be rising, and Wuhan in China reported five new Covid-19 cases, the highest since March 11.
Investors mull latest easing measures amid fears of a second wave in China, but also on the concern over trade tensions. Over the weekend, another concern raised which deteriorate the relations between the US and other Western nations, like Australia and China. While the US and China are so far taking a pragmatic stance on trade, tensions between the two economic superpowers remain tense, with the Trump administration ratcheting up its accusations against China about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.