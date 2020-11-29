Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff

Gold Price Analysis: Vaccine hopes weigh on XAU/USD below $1,800

Gold prices recede to $1,786, down 0.10% intraday, during the early Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal fades the bounce off the early-July top, marked on Friday. The reason could mainly be traced to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes while mixed clues concerning the Brexit trade deal offer extra direction to the bullion traders.

Although the global covid numbers are past-60 million and the pandemic is still the biggest threat to the macro economy, the recent developments over the vaccine have been positive to the risk sentiment.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1786.9 Today Daily Change -0.78 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1787.68 Trends Daily SMA20 1870.03 Daily SMA50 1885.53 Daily SMA100 1910.3 Daily SMA200 1799.2 Levels Previous Daily High 1813.89 Previous Daily Low 1774.4 Previous Weekly High 1876.14 Previous Weekly Low 1774.4 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1789.49 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1798.8 Daily Pivot Point S1 1770.09 Daily Pivot Point S2 1752.5 Daily Pivot Point S3 1730.6 Daily Pivot Point R1 1809.58 Daily Pivot Point R2 1831.48 Daily Pivot Point R3 1849.07

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff

Gold broke below key support areas and lost more than 4% to end the week below $1,800 pressured by technical selling pressure and the lack of interest for safe-haven assets.

Gold started the week under strong bearish pressure as risk flows continued to dominate the financial markets.AstraZeneca announced on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine they have been developing with the Oxford University showed up to 90% effectiveness in the latest trials.

Read more ...