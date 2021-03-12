Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rejects $1740 level and drops back to $1720s as yields rally from lows

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were unable to break above their 2 March highs at just above the $1740 level on Thursday and have since reversed back into the $1720s, where spot prices now trade lower by about 0.2% on the session. Gains on the week still stand at 1.2%, however, meaning gold is on for its first positive week in four.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1725.04 Today Daily Change 1.32 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1723.72 Trends Daily SMA20 1754.58 Daily SMA50 1815.14 Daily SMA100 1840.66 Daily SMA200 1859.94 Levels Previous Daily High 1739.93 Previous Daily Low 1719.33 Previous Weekly High 1759.98 Previous Weekly Low 1687.37 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.2 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1732.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 1715.39 Daily Pivot Point S2 1707.06 Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.79 Daily Pivot Point R1 1735.99 Daily Pivot Point R2 1748.26 Daily Pivot Point R3 1756.59

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

After the European Central Bank meeting, following Lagarde’s press conference and ahead of the results of the 30-year bond auction, US yield turned to the upside. The 10-year rose from a one-week low at 1.475% to 1.546%. The move offered some support to the dollar that trimmed losses only modestly.

