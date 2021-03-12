Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rejects $1740 level and drops back to $1720s as yields rally from lows
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were unable to break above their 2 March highs at just above the $1740 level on Thursday and have since reversed back into the $1720s, where spot prices now trade lower by about 0.2% on the session. Gains on the week still stand at 1.2%, however, meaning gold is on for its first positive week in four.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1725.04
|Today Daily Change
|1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1723.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1754.58
|Daily SMA50
|1815.14
|Daily SMA100
|1840.66
|Daily SMA200
|1859.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1732.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1735.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.59
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
After the European Central Bank meeting, following Lagarde’s press conference and ahead of the results of the 30-year bond auction, US yield turned to the upside. The 10-year rose from a one-week low at 1.475% to 1.546%. The move offered some support to the dollar that trimmed losses only modestly.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1980 after ECB’s boost
The ECB pushed the shared currency higher after announcing a “significant” increase in the pace of bonds buying. Records in Wall Street further undermined dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 level as dollar dumped
GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Binance Coin price rejected at crucial resistance, but the bullish outlook is still intact
Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook.
SOS Stock news and forecast: SOS getting ugly as shareholders send out an SOS
Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session.