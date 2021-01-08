Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains

Gold Futures: Extra losses look limited

Open interest in gold futures markets reversed three builds in a row and went down by more than 1K contracts on Thursday, according to flash data from CME Group. In the same direction, volume shrunk by around 181.8K contracts, almost fully reversing the previous uptick.

Gold faces support near $1,900/oz

Gold prices grinded lower on Thursday amidst shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the idea that the continuation of the downtrend appears somewhat contained. That said, the $1,900 area offers initial support, reinforced by the proximity of the 100-day SMA at $1,893 per ounce. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains

Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.

Democrats' win in both Senate races in Georgia paved the way for more fiscal stimulus, and the precious metal's price advanced on prospects of more funds flowing to markets. However, the rising US government debt prompted investors to sell Treasuries, consequently boosting yields, weighing on the greenback. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades near $1,890 after slumping to fresh weekly lows

Following the sharp decline witnessed in the early European session, the XAU/USD pair spent the last couple of hours moving sideways near $1,890. With the initial market reaction to the US labour market report, however, the pair slumped to its lowest level since December 30 at $1,876. Nevertheless, the greenback seems to be struggling to preserve its strength and XAU/USD was last seen trading at $1,888, losing 1.3% on the day.

USD weakens after NFP report

In the second half of the week, the precious metal struggled to find demand as heightened prospects for additional government spending in the US provided a boost to US Treasury bond yields. Read more...