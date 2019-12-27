Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Trump Impeached in the House! Is It Time for Gold Now?

What moving gold?
London doesn't appear to be too caught up in the year-end gold hype wasting little time to knock the precious metal off its high horse. As I told my colleagues today from a pure macro and risk perspective, it makes little sense for gold to be trading above $1500/oz. The surging equity market, and higher gold prices seldom, if ever exist in the same chart quadrant while simultaneously moving higher. But like any other commodity, gold also trades on supply and demand factors.
This is what I think is driving gold
Gold has passed the phase one trade deal test with flying colors. So that is at minimum mildly bullish for gold.
Official sector buying should remain a regular feature in 2020 as central banks diversify reserves away from the USD. With that in mind, I think there is more to the Russia story Sovereign Wealth Fund story that meets the eye and that is Russia Central Bank demand in 2020 What's excellent about central bank buying as they are price level agnostic since their plan is to store the bars sitting in the vault doing little more than collecting dust for decades ahead and unlikely to see the light of day before +2050. Read more...
Trump Impeached in the House! Is It Time for Gold Now?
Last week, the House voted to impeach Donald Trump.This is the third time in the U.S. history such an event has happened to the sitting President. What does it imply for the gold market?
Trump’s Impeachment, Explained
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump. He became only the third US president in history to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.
According to the Constitution, the President “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, a Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”. Democrats created two articles of impeachments which refer to these other high crimes and misdemeanors. The first one accuses Trump of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, the former US Vice President, in order to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Read more...
Gold heads back towards two-month highs in year-end trading
Gold (XAU/USD) stalled its correction from two-month highs of $1517.40 and attempted a tepid bounce near $1512, mainly in response to a fresh selling-wave seen in the US dollar across its main competitors.
Markets continue to cheer the latest optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal, where both sides are prepping up for the phase one trade deal signing. Therefore, the demand for the safe-haven US dollar is taking a hit amid increased appetite for risk assets such as the equities. A weaker greenback usually makes the USD-denominated gold more attractive for foreign buyers.
The dollar price-action is also driven by year-end holiday season induced thin market conditions, which saw the yellow metal spike nearly $7 in a matter of minutes during Thursday’s US session. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1511.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1511.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1477
|Daily SMA50
|1478.12
|Daily SMA100
|1492.55
|Daily SMA200
|1417.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1512.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1495.92
|Previous Weekly High
|1481.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1470.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1506.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1502.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1500.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1489.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1483.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1517.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1523.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1534.06
